Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Longview Tea Company standalone net profit rises 23.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.02 crore
Net profit of Longview Tea Company rose 23.40% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.020 0 OPM %-9.800 -PBDT0.800.54 48 PBT0.790.53 49 NP0.580.47 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bangladesh student protest: Rally, deaths, nationwide shutdowns, and more

Stock market LIVE: Record highs; Sensex nears 81,500, up 700 pts; Nifty tests 24,800; IT shares lead

Local currency trade, exports, FTA will boost India-Russia commerce: GTRI

LIVE news: NEET-UG re-examination only if sanctity lost on large scale, says Supreme Court

Economists ask govt to bring FY25 fiscal deficit target down from 5.1%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon