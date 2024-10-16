Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRF Ltd drops for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 129687.8, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.96% in last one year as compared to a 26.1% rally in NIFTY and a 56.35% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 129687.8, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 24982.55. The Sensex is at 81590.97, down 0.28%.MRF Ltd has eased around 4.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26242.6, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3194 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6698 shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 129910.1, down 1.28% on the day. MRF Ltd jumped 16.96% in last one year as compared to a 26.1% rally in NIFTY and a 56.35% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.49 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

