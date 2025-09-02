Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indraprastha Gas rises on inking JV with RVUNL for solar project in Rajasthan

Indraprastha Gas rises on inking JV with RVUNL for solar project in Rajasthan

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas rose 1.94% to Rs 215.05 after the company announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) for setting up a solar power project in the state of Rajasthan.

The joint venture (JV) between the two will have equity participation in the ratio of 74:26, meaning IGL will hold a 74% stake in the JV, while RVUNL will have a 26% shareholding, the firm added.

The JVs board of directors will comprise six directors, including four nominated by IGL and two by RVUNL.

Furthermore, it will have an initial paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh, divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, the release added.

 

IGLs board of directors had initially approved the formation of the JV in March.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts, Nifty above 24,700; all sectors in green; Sugar stocks shine

Lokah chapter 1- ‘Chandra'

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra box office report: Film crosses 60 crore globally

Apple iPhone 16 - Black

Apple iPhone 17: Planning to buy iPhone 16? 3 reasons why you should wait

SUVs

Sameer lost ₹5 lakh on his stolen SUV: How RTI cover could have saved him

Shopping, fashion, retail, clothes

India's fashion retailers face shortages as Bangladesh import curbs bite

As part of the agreement, IGL will have the right to nominate four directors to the board of the newly formed joint venture, while RVUNL will be entitled to nominate two directors. This board composition reflects the equity and governance structure agreed upon by both parties.

The company has clarified that the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions, and there is no conflict of interest or connection with the promoter/promoter group or group companies. Accordingly, the agreement has been executed at arm's length.

Indraprastha Gas is engaged in the marketing and distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) within the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The company has reported 11% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 355.94 crore despite a 11% increase in total net revenue from operations to Rs 3,913.85 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade in positive terrain; Nifty surpasses 24,700 level

Barometers trade in positive terrain; Nifty surpasses 24,700 level

Websol Energy System approves stock split in ratio of 1:10

Websol Energy System approves stock split in ratio of 1:10

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

NSE Indices launches Nifty Conglomerate 50 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty Conglomerate 50 Index

Puravankara gains as arm secures Malabar Hill redevelopment project worth Rs 2,700 cr

Puravankara gains as arm secures Malabar Hill redevelopment project worth Rs 2,700 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMitchell Starc RetirementDelhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon