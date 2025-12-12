Friday, December 12, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 82.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 142.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57586 shares

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Oil India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 December 2025.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 82.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 142.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57586 shares. The stock lost 0.23% to Rs.773.45. Volumes stood at 51357 shares in the last session.

 

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd witnessed volume of 4.32 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25101 shares. The stock increased 1.95% to Rs.1,116.70. Volumes stood at 5695 shares in the last session.

Havells India Ltd clocked volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9086 shares. The stock gained 0.07% to Rs.1,404.50. Volumes stood at 14782 shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd clocked volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29971 shares. The stock gained 2.73% to Rs.263.50. Volumes stood at 29459 shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75918 shares. The stock dropped 0.14% to Rs.404.15. Volumes stood at 37319 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

