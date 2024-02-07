India will become the largest source of global oil demand growth between now and 2030 says EIA

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

India will become the largest source of global oil demand growth between now and 2030, while growth in developed economies and China initially slows and then subsequently goes into reverse in our outlook, a latest report Indian Oil Market Outlook to 2030 released at the second edition of India Energy Week 2024 in Goa by International Energy Agency (IEA) said today. It further added that Indias role in global oil markets is expected to expand substantially over the remainder of the decade, fuelled by strong growth in its economy, population and demographics. According to the report, the Urbanisation, industrialisation, the emergence of a wealthier middle-class keen for mobility and tourism, plus efforts to achieve greater access to clean cooking, will underpin the expansion in oil demand. Consequently, India is on track to post an increase of almost 1.2 mb/d, accounting for more than one-third of the projected 3.2 mb/d global gains, to reach 6.6 mb/d by 2030.