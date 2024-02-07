Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 63.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 68.77% to Rs 5.50 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation declined 63.08% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 68.77% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.5.5017.61-8.733.240.591.530.541.480.240.65