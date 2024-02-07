Sensex (    %)
                        
Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 63.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales decline 68.77% to Rs 5.50 crore
Net profit of Odyssey Corporation declined 63.08% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 68.77% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.5017.61 -69 OPM %-8.733.24 -PBDT0.591.53 -61 PBT0.541.48 -64 NP0.240.65 -63
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

