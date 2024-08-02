Rajkot Investment Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Rajkot Investment Trust reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.170.0311.76-100.000.07-0.030.07-0.030.07-0.03