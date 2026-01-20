Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 55.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.35% to Rs 401.60 crore

Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 55.62% to Rs 188.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 121.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.35% to Rs 401.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 354.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.401.60354.3029.7835.06254.30167.30247.00159.00188.30121.00

