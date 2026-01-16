IndiaMART shares rally on Nalanda Capital bulk deal buy

IndiaMART InterMESH jumped 7.83% to Rs 2,279.90 after Nalanda India Equity Fund bought shares worth about Rs 236 crore through a bulk deal on the BSE.

According to exchange data, Nalanda India Equity Fund, managed by Nalanda Capital, acquired 11.18 lakh shares, representing a 1.86% stake, at Rs 2,110 per share.

In the same transaction, Small Cap World Fund, managed by Capital Group, sold 6.26 lakh shares, or a 1.04% stake, for Rs 132.17 crore at the same price. The fund held a 1.83% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter.

IndiaMART's promoters currently hold a 49.17% stake. The company's shareholding pattern for the December quarter is yet to be released.

IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of IndiaMART InterMESH declined 38.79% to Rs 82.70 crore while net sales rose 12.45% to Rs 391.00 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

