Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance board to consider borrowing plan

Shriram Finance board to consider borrowing plan

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

On 23 January 2026

The board of Shriram Finance will meet on 23 January 2026 to consider approval of periodical resource mobilisation plan for issuance of debt securities viz. redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/ subordinated debentures, bonds/ notes on private placement basis and/or public issue in tranches or any other methods of borrowing in onshore/offshore market for the purpose of business of the Company

LTTS declines after muted Q3 performance

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Angel One rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 27% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 23/ share

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q3 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 42 cr

LTIMindtree climbs on Rs 3,000-crore CBDT Insight 2.0 project win

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

