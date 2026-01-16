Shriram Finance board to consider borrowing plan
On 23 January 2026The board of Shriram Finance will meet on 23 January 2026 to consider approval of periodical resource mobilisation plan for issuance of debt securities viz. redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/ subordinated debentures, bonds/ notes on private placement basis and/or public issue in tranches or any other methods of borrowing in onshore/offshore market for the purpose of business of the Company
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST