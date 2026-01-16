Friday, January 16, 2026 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Vardhman Polytex Ltd, Baazar Style Retail Ltd, Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd and Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 January 2026.

Vardhman Polytex Ltd, Baazar Style Retail Ltd, Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd and Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 January 2026.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 153.5 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16219 shares in the past one month.

 

Vardhman Polytex Ltd soared 16.82% to Rs 6.39. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27559 shares in the past one month.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd surged 14.16% to Rs 293.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17392 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

INDO SMC IPO details

Final hours! INDO SMC IPO ends today; check latest subscription status, GMP

LTIMindtree share price

LTIMindtree up 6% on winning CBDT's 'Insight 2.0' deal worth ₹3,000 crore

Michael Waltz

US renews threats against Iran at UN despite Trump's de-escalation signals

Stock market live updates: Nifty, Sensex pare some gains; Infosys share price rises, Wipro, RIL Q3 results today

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off-highs, Sensex up 550 pts, Nifty above 25,800; IT index zooms 3%

Amazon Republic Day Sale

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Check deals on iPhones, OnePlus 15 and more

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd gained 14.14% to Rs 503. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24445 shares in the past one month.

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd spurt 13.69% to Rs 25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3857 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex spurts 406 pts; realty shares advance

Sensex spurts 406 pts; realty shares advance

Shriram Finance board to consider borrowing plan

Shriram Finance board to consider borrowing plan

LTTS declines after muted Q3 performance

LTTS declines after muted Q3 performance

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Angel One rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 27% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 23/ share

Angel One rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 27% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 23/ share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayHDFC Bank Q3 Results PreviewIT Stocks Trading StrategiesDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeIMD Weather TodayBMC Election Vote Counting