Sensex spurts 406 pts; realty shares advance

The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above 26,800 level. Realty shares advanced after declining for previous seven consecutive trading session.

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 405.95 points or 0.49% to 83,788.86. The Nifty 50 index surged 145.80 points or 0.57% to 25,811.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.05%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,087 shares rose and 1,920 shares fell. A total of 226 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.26% to 11.35. The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures were trading at 25,902.70, at a premium of 91.3 points as compared with the spot at 25,811.40.

The Nifty option chain for the 27 January 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 84.9 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 55.4 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Maharashtra Civic Body Election Results 2026 Live Updates:

The BMC civic body elections were held after a nine-year gap, and voter turnout of 54-56 percent was recorded. The early trends show there is a neck-and-neck fight in Mumbai between BJP-led Mahayuti and Thackerays. However, the BJP-Sena alliance is leading in most wards, early trends show. Almost after one and a half hour of vote counting, Congress candidate Asha Deepak Kale has won from Ward 183, Dharavi.

Most exit polls predict a clean sweep for the BJP-Sena alliance, which could signal the end of the Thackeray family's 30-year dominance. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have reunited after nearly 20 years to take on the Mahayuti in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 1.34% to 861.45. The index tanked 6.09% in the previous seven consecutive trading session.

Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.19%), Godrej Properties (up 2.16%), Lodha Developers (up 1.68%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.59%), DLF (up 0.98%), Anant Raj (up 0.64%), Sobha (up 0.56%), SignatureGlobal India (up 0.12%) added.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises (down 0.28%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.04%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

L&T Technology Services tumbled 4.14%. The company reported 0.1% rise in net profit to Rs 329.1 crore as revenue fell by 1.9% to Rs 2923.5 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY26.

Angel One rallied 7.79% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.89% to Rs 268.66 crore on 11.08% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1334.89 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

