Friday, January 16, 2026 | 12:58 PM IST
Ahluwalia Contracts rises after bagging domestic EPC contract worth Rs 3,070 crore

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) added 3.23% to Rs 925.25 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3069.70 crore from the Central Vista Project Division-12, Central Public Work Department, New Delhi.

The awarded contract is an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) project for the construction of Common Central Secretarial Buildings 8 & 9 at Plot No. 23 B & C, Maulana Azad Road, New Delhi.

This domestic civil construction contract has to be completed within a period of 21 months.

The value of this contract is nearly 50% of the companys full market capitalisation, which currently stands at Rs 6,198.02 crore.

 

On the BSE, 8,394 shares of the company had changed hands at the counter, which is over three times the two-week average trading volume of 2,607 shares.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is an integrated construction company, offering turnkey engineering, design and construction services to both public and private sector clients. The firm has executed a wide range of projects, including residential and commercial complexes, hotels, hospitals, institutional buildings, corporate offices, IT parks, industrial facilities, automated parking structures, townships, metro stations and depots, railway station redevelopment, urban infrastructure and data centres.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

