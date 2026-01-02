Friday, January 02, 2026 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto registers 14% YoY growth in Dec'25 auto sales

Bajaj Auto registers 14% YoY growth in Dec'25 auto sales

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Bajaj Auto reported 14% increase in total auto sales for December 2025, selling 3.69 lakh units as against 3.23 lakh units sold in December 2024.

Domestic sales aggregated to 1.69 lakh units (up 4% YoY) and exports added up to 2 lakh units (up 25% YoY).

Two-wheeler sales rose by 14% to 3.10 lakh units and commercial vehicle sales jumped by 17% to 0.59 lakh units in December 2025 over December 2024.

On a year-to-date basis, Bajaj Auto has registered a 6% growth in total auto sales, with 37.46 lakh units sold compared to 35.48 lakh units in the same period last year.

 

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The company had reported a 53.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,122.03 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 1,385.44 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 19% YoY to Rs 15,253.64 on the BSE.

The counter slipped 1.11% to Rs 9,454 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

