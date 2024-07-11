TVS Motor Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2471.1, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 84.6% in last one year as compared to a 25.37% jump in NIFTY and a 62.21% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2471.1, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24301.85. The Sensex is at 79784.38, down 0.18%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 2.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25302.8, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2474.15, up 1.23% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 84.6% in last one year as compared to a 25.37% jump in NIFTY and a 62.21% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 55.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News