Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade with minor gains; Nifty trades above 24,500 level

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; Nifty trades above 24,500 level

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks continued to trade with small gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,500 level. Realty shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 43.35 points or 0.06% to 80,126.73. The Nifty 50 index added 12.45 points or 0.15% to 24,512.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,814 shares rose and 1,750 shares fell. A total of 233 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty dropped 1.56% to 868.70. The index tumbled 5.21% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 August 29 schedule

Asia Cup Hockey today's match list: MAS vs BAN at 9 AM, IND vs CHN at 3 PM

Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM LIVE: Jio IPO set for 2026; Reliance Retail aims 20% revenue CAGR in three years

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China

India vs China LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Match underway; IND 0-0 CHN (1st quarter)

Mukesh Ambani

RIL sets up Reliance Intelligence, partners Google to transform AI in India

India vs Pakistan hockey

India vs Pakistan Hockey: Arch-rivals to clash in 2025-26 FIH Pro League

Phoenix Mills (down 2.17%), Lodha Developers (down 2.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.82%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.74%), Sobha (down 1.49%), Godrej Properties (down 1.45%), DLF (down 1.25%), Anant Raj (down 1.03%), Raymond (down 0.6%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.53%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Infosys slipped 1.22%. The company has announced a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to offer financial institutions enhanced access to Mastercard Move, its portfolio of money movement capabilities.

Sammaan Capital jumped 5.85% after the company announced that it raised $300 million through the allotment of 8.95% Senior Secured Social Bonds due 2028.

Indus Towers added 1.91% after the company announced the appointment of Vineet Jain as the chief supply chain management officer (CSCMO) of the company, effective 3 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Rises on Nvidia Results, Strong GDP Data, and Rate Cut Hopes

Wall Street Rises on Nvidia Results, Strong GDP Data, and Rate Cut Hopes

Rupee remains one of the least volatile currencies among major EMDEs in July, notes RBI

Rupee remains one of the least volatile currencies among major EMDEs in July, notes RBI

HCL Technologies named as Leader in Avasant GCC Services 2025 RadarView report

HCL Technologies named as Leader in Avasant GCC Services 2025 RadarView report

RBI sold foreign exchange worth $3.66 billion in June, notes August bulletin

RBI sold foreign exchange worth $3.66 billion in June, notes August bulletin

Yen steady at 147; poised to end up 3% in August

Yen steady at 147; poised to end up 3% in August

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon