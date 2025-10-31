Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 13.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 153.92 croreNet profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 13.88% to Rs 123.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 108.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 153.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 139.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales153.92139.40 10 OPM %86.7186.00 -PBDT166.79150.49 11 PBT161.10145.16 11 NP123.35108.32 14
