Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 67.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.86% to Rs 1841.35 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services declined 67.64% to Rs 362.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1120.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.86% to Rs 1841.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2826.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1841.352826.74 -35 OPM %45.6164.24 -PBDT533.281477.08 -64 PBT505.511453.67 -65 NP362.421120.08 -68
