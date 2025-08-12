Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit declines 26.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.98% to Rs 8.65 croreNet profit of Trejhara Solutions declined 26.37% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.98% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.656.05 43 OPM %20.3521.32 -PBDT1.912.12 -10 PBT0.981.17 -16 NP0.670.91 -26
