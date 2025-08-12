FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 141.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.41% to Rs 2154.94 croreNet profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 141.91% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 2154.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1746.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2154.941746.11 23 OPM %6.535.50 -PBDT119.8582.14 46 PBT43.7122.08 98 NP23.329.64 142
