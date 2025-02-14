Business Standard

Indian Infotech and Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Sales rise 12.01% to Rs 6.06 crore

Net loss of Indian Infotech and Software reported to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.065.41 12 OPM %-203.4787.99 -PBDT-12.304.76 PL PBT-12.304.76 PL NP-9.213.56 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

