Ambitious Plastomac Company standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales decline 38.53% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Ambitious Plastomac Company declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 38.53% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.671.09 -39 OPM %4.487.34 -PBDT0.030.11 -73 PBT0.030.11 -73 NP0.030.11 -73

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

