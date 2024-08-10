Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit declines 13.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 258.98% to Rs 17.59 crore

Net profit of Indian Infotech and Software declined 13.13% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 258.98% to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.594.9024.0591.224.234.474.234.472.913.35