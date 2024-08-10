Rishi Laser standalone net profit declines 23.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 37.01 croreNet profit of Rishi Laser declined 23.47% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 37.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales37.0138.75 -4 OPM %7.848.65 -PBDT2.352.99 -21 PBT1.722.34 -26 NP1.632.13 -23
