Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 57.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.70% to Rs 195270.29 croreNet profit of Indian Oil Corporation rose 57.78% to Rs 8123.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5148.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 195270.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 198649.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 67.41% to Rs 13597.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41729.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 758105.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 776351.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales195270.29198649.76 -2 758105.81776351.85 -2 OPM %7.706.03 -4.759.74 - PBDT14368.9511513.39 25 32002.7773153.90 -56 PBT10043.607419.64 35 15225.4357287.79 -73 NP8123.645148.87 58 13597.8441729.69 -67
