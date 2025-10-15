Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.65% to Rs 6371.89 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 10.19% to Rs 1776.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1612.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 6371.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6899.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6371.896899.66 -8 OPM %99.2399.45 -PBDT1778.331613.74 10 PBT1776.981612.65 10 NP1776.981612.65 10
