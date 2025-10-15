Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tips Music standalone net profit rises 10.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 10.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 89.22 crore

Net profit of Tips Music rose 10.44% to Rs 53.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 89.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales89.2280.61 11 OPM %76.0373.76 -PBDT72.2964.97 11 PBT71.6764.42 11 NP53.1948.16 10

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

