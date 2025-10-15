Amal consolidated net profit rises 9.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.64% to Rs 54.00 croreNet profit of Amal rose 9.58% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 79.64% to Rs 54.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales54.0030.06 80 OPM %15.9431.07 -PBDT8.938.52 5 PBT6.636.23 6 NP6.065.53 10
