Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 8.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 39.67 croreNet profit of Ksolves India declined 8.49% to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 39.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39.6734.82 14 OPM %30.4337.97 -PBDT12.0513.23 -9 PBT11.2612.59 -11 NP8.419.19 -8
