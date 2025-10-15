Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 107.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.13% to Rs 1.62 croreNet profit of Morarka Finance rose 107.41% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.13% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.621.19 36 OPM %91.9890.76 -PBDT1.491.08 38 PBT1.491.08 38 NP1.120.54 107
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content