Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee: Weak equities pull INR to record low

Indian Rupee: Weak equities pull INR to record low

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Indian Rupee tanked to a new low on Wednesday, witnessing sustained losses and breaking beyond 91 per US dollar mark. INR has lost around 70 paise to reach 91.65 per US dollar as local equities extended downward trajectory. Meanwhile, Local stocks stayed slippery as headline index NIFTY tested lowest in three and half months, adding to recent losses. NSE Nifty 50 index broke under 25000 mark. The index has lost more than 3% this month so far.

Bank of India gains as Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 2,705 cr

Waaree Energies rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 116% YoY to Rs 1,062 crore

Jindal Stainless gains after Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 829-cr

Bajaj Consumer Care jumps on strong Q3 earnings

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 1,651 equity shares under ESOS

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

