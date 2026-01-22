Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India gains as Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 2,705 cr

Bank of India gains as Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 2,705 cr

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Bank of India rallied 4.51% to Rs 164.65 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 7.47% to Rs 2,705 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2,517 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income stood at Rs 21,205.95 crore in Q3 FY26, up 6.25% as against Rs 19,956.9 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 6.41% YoY to Rs 3,616.8 crore in Q3 December 2025.

Net interest income (NII) fell 1.24% to Rs 5,912 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 5,986 crore in Q2 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) slipped to 2.41% in Q2 FY26, compared with 2.81% in Q2 FY25

 

Global deposits jumped 11.64% to Rs 8,87,288 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 7,94,788 crore in Q3 FY25. Domestic deposits increased 12.80% YoY to Rs 7,65,499 crore in Q3 FY26.

Also Read

Liver detox

Truth about detoxes and why the liver does not need a reset by a specialist

tock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 180pts, Nifty near 25,250; PSU Bank shares rally

oil, Russian oil, crude oil

Flagship Russian crude sinks in China after Indian buyers pull back

Motorola Signature, Moto Watch

Motorola Signature and Moto Watch's India launch on Jan 23: What to expect

Waaree Energy share price hit a 10% upper circuit on National Stock Exchange on January 22, 2026

Waaree Energies share price rises 13% on solid Q3; hold or book profit?

Global advances stood at Rs 7,40,314 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 13.63% compared with Rs 6,51,507 crore in Q3 FY25. Domestic advances climbed 15.16% YoY to Rs 6,29,080 crore in Q3 FY26.

On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced by 143 bps to 2.26% in Q3 FY26 as against 3.69% in Q3 FY25. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined by 25 bps to 0.60% in Q3 FY26, compared with 0.85% in Q3 FY25.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) as of Q3 FY26 stood at 17.09%. Tier 1 CRAR stood at 14.36% while CET -1 ratio stood at 13.76% in Q3 FY26.

The bank reported robust growth across its lending segments, with Retail Advances leading the way, growing by 20.64% YoY, followed by Agriculture Advances at 16.69% and MSME Advances at 15.77%. Corporate Advances grew at a relatively moderate pace of 11.32% YoY. The focus on high-growth segments is reflected in the increase of RAM (Retail, Agriculture, and MSME) share in total advances to 58.54%, highlighting the banks strategy of prioritizing diversified and high-potential lending over large corporate exposure.

Bank of India is an India-based bank. The Bank's segments include Treasury Operations, Wholesale Banking and Retail Banking. The Treasury operations segment includes the entire investment portfolio, which is dealing in government and other securities, money market operations and foreign exchange operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waaree Energies rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 116% YoY to Rs 1,062 crore

Waaree Energies rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 116% YoY to Rs 1,062 crore

Jindal Stainless gains after Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 829-cr

Jindal Stainless gains after Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 829-cr

Bajaj Consumer Care jumps on strong Q3 earnings

Bajaj Consumer Care jumps on strong Q3 earnings

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 1,651 equity shares under ESOS

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 1,651 equity shares under ESOS

Urban Company allots 1.60 cr equity shares under ESOS

Urban Company allots 1.60 cr equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026IMD Weather Update Today