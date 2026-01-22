Bank of India gains as Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 2,705 cr

Bank of India rallied 4.51% to Rs 164.65 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 7.47% to Rs 2,705 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2,517 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income stood at Rs 21,205.95 crore in Q3 FY26, up 6.25% as against Rs 19,956.9 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 6.41% YoY to Rs 3,616.8 crore in Q3 December 2025.

Net interest income (NII) fell 1.24% to Rs 5,912 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 5,986 crore in Q2 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) slipped to 2.41% in Q2 FY26, compared with 2.81% in Q2 FY25

Global deposits jumped 11.64% to Rs 8,87,288 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 7,94,788 crore in Q3 FY25. Domestic deposits increased 12.80% YoY to Rs 7,65,499 crore in Q3 FY26.

Global advances stood at Rs 7,40,314 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 13.63% compared with Rs 6,51,507 crore in Q3 FY25. Domestic advances climbed 15.16% YoY to Rs 6,29,080 crore in Q3 FY26.

On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced by 143 bps to 2.26% in Q3 FY26 as against 3.69% in Q3 FY25. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined by 25 bps to 0.60% in Q3 FY26, compared with 0.85% in Q3 FY25.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) as of Q3 FY26 stood at 17.09%. Tier 1 CRAR stood at 14.36% while CET -1 ratio stood at 13.76% in Q3 FY26.

The bank reported robust growth across its lending segments, with Retail Advances leading the way, growing by 20.64% YoY, followed by Agriculture Advances at 16.69% and MSME Advances at 15.77%. Corporate Advances grew at a relatively moderate pace of 11.32% YoY. The focus on high-growth segments is reflected in the increase of RAM (Retail, Agriculture, and MSME) share in total advances to 58.54%, highlighting the banks strategy of prioritizing diversified and high-potential lending over large corporate exposure.

Bank of India is an India-based bank. The Bank's segments include Treasury Operations, Wholesale Banking and Retail Banking. The Treasury operations segment includes the entire investment portfolio, which is dealing in government and other securities, money market operations and foreign exchange operations.

