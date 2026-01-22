Jindal Stainless gains after Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 829-cr

Jindal Stainless added 2.83% to Rs 771.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 26.56% to Rs 828.79 crore on 6.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,517.55 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax jumped 24.98% YoY to Rs 1,112.33 crore during the quarter. Exceptional items for the period included labour code charges amounting to Rs 30.05 crore.

In Q3 FY26, EBITDA stood at Rs 1,408 crore, recording the growth of 17% compared with Rs 1,208 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit jumped 7.63% to Rs 665.85 crore on 5.63% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,632.35 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Sales volumes climbed 11% YoY to 650 metric tonnes (MT) in Q3 FY26. The domestic market contributed 95% of total revenue, while exports accounted for the remaining 5% during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared a interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value Rs 2 for FY26. The record date has been fixed as Thursday, 29 January 2026. The dividend will be paid on or before 19 February 2026.

Jindal Stainless is Indias leading stainless-steel manufacturer of stainless steel flat products, in austenitic, ferritic, martensitic and duplex grades in India used in a variety of industries like automobile, railways, construction, consumer goods, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News