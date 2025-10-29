Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level. Metal, oil & gas and pharma shares advanced, while auto stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 231.57 points or 0.27% to 84,786.93. The Nifty 50 index rose 79.25 points or 0.31% to 26,015.45.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.07%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,794 shares rose and 1,096 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.

 

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 10,339.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,081.55 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 October 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Capital rose 0.09%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 2% to Rs 1,097.32 crore on 7.8% jump in total income to Rs 7,753.17 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shree Cement rose 0.96%. The companys consolidated net profit surged 303.6% to Rs 308.51 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 76.44 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 17.4% YoY to Rs 4,761.07 crore in Q2 FY26.

Adani Green Energy advanced 2.53% after the company reported a 111.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 583 crore in Q2 September 2025 despite a 5.3% decline in net sales to Rs 2,824 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Adani Total Gas fell 0.96%. The company reported an 11.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 163.49 crore despite of 19.1% jump in net sales to Rs 1451.26 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.29% to 6.552 from the previous close of 6.533.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.3050 compared with its close of 88.2900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.35% to Rs 120,060.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 98.82.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.03% to 3.982.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 6 cents or 0.09% to $64.34 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian-Pacific markets displayed mixed trading activity as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped over 1% to surpass 51,000 for the first time on Wednesday, setting a new record high. This surge was primarily driven by renewed optimism surrounding U.S.-Japan trade relations.

The gains followed a key event on Tuesday, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Japans Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed a new rare earths framework.

Trump's visit marked his first meeting with Takaichi, who recently assumed office; he also met Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace.

Global market sentiment was generally boosted by growing confidence that the Fed would deliver a second consecutive 25 basis point cut to support slowing growth. Markets are currently pricing in nearly 100% odds that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will approve a quarter-point reduction, which would set the federal funds rate in the 3.75%-4.00% range.

Overnight, all three major U.S. indices closed higher on Tuesday. Nvidia shares led the gains after news emerged that the company will build artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers for the U.S. Energy Department.

Investor optimism about corporate earnings ahead of key megacap results this week also contributed to the rise. The S&P 500 rose 0.23% to close at 6,890.89. It had surpassed the 6,900 level for the first time on an intraday basis earlier in the day.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.80% to finish at 23,827.49, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 161.78 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 47,706.37.

In addition to their closing highs, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and 30-stock Dow scored new all-time intraday highs alongside the broad market S&P 500.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

