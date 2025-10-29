Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Dart jumps after Q2 PAT rises 31% YoY to Rs 79 cr

Blue Dart jumps after Q2 PAT rises 31% YoY to Rs 79 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Blue Dart Express rallied 4.596% to Rs 5,812.55 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 30.8% to Rs 79.50 crore on 7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,549.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 30.1% YoY to Rs 106.59 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 81.95 crore in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, the company continued to strengthen its network capacity through strategic investments in ground hubs and automation, enhancing scalability, speed, and service accuracy.

On half-yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 12.6% to Rs 126.43 crore on 7.2% increase in net sales to Rs 2,991.25 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

 

Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart, said: "Our quarterly performance reflects resilience in a dynamic and evolving environment, reinforcing the strength of our business model and our agility in responding to market shifts.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the structural opportunities within India's logistics landscape driven by rising consumption, increased manufacturing localisation, and the growing adoption of organised supply chain solutions. Furthermore, the rollout of GST 2.0 is expected to boost public consumption, providing a positive impetus to the logistics sector and reinforcing Blue Dart's role as a key enabler of trade and connectivity.

Blue Dart Express is South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

