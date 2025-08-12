Amit Securities consolidated net profit rises 162.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.09% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of Amit Securities rose 162.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.09% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.340.46 -26 OPM %02.17 -PBDT0.020.07 -71 PBT0.020.07 -71 NP0.210.08 163
