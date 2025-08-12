Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Starlineps Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 69.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Starlineps Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 69.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 26.71% to Rs 12.57 crore

Net profit of Starlineps Enterprises declined 69.12% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.71% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.5717.15 -27 OPM %9.7922.22 -PBDT1.183.94 -70 PBT1.173.94 -70 NP0.882.85 -69

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

