Starlineps Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 69.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.71% to Rs 12.57 croreNet profit of Starlineps Enterprises declined 69.12% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.71% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.5717.15 -27 OPM %9.7922.22 -PBDT1.183.94 -70 PBT1.173.94 -70 NP0.882.85 -69
