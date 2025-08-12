Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 3889.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 395.66% to Rs 380.32 croreNet profit of Alpex Solar rose 3889.62% to Rs 42.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 395.66% to Rs 380.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales380.3276.73 396 OPM %16.465.15 -PBDT61.532.77 2121 PBT57.401.49 3752 NP42.291.06 3890
