Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 71.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 71.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 48.73% to Rs 14.04 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 71.74% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.73% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.049.44 49 OPM %71.7964.30 -PBDT9.936.07 64 PBT9.795.94 65 NP8.574.99 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

