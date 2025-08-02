Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 214.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Tashi India rose 214.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.140.13 8 OPM %57.1438.46 -PBDT0.300.09 233 PBT0.300.09 233 NP0.220.07 214
