Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 04:06 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 44.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 44.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 42.62 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison rose 44.01% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 42.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales42.6236.90 16 OPM %25.4322.57 -PBDT11.508.97 28 PBT9.957.55 32 NP7.335.09 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

