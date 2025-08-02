Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 44.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 42.62 croreNet profit of Veljan Denison rose 44.01% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 42.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales42.6236.90 16 OPM %25.4322.57 -PBDT11.508.97 28 PBT9.957.55 32 NP7.335.09 44
