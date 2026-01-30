Friday, January 30, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indokem consolidated net profit declines 44.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Indokem consolidated net profit declines 44.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 42.02 crore

Net profit of Indokem declined 44.59% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 42.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales42.0243.40 -3 OPM %0.433.25 -PBDT1.001.32 -24 PBT0.400.73 -45 NP0.410.74 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lynx Machinery & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Lynx Machinery & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit rises 33.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit rises 33.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Forbes & Company consolidated net profit declines 55.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Forbes & Company consolidated net profit declines 55.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Essen Speciality Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Essen Speciality Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance