Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 11.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 11.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Sales decline 10.86% to Rs 934.54 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 11.93% to Rs 409.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 464.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 934.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1048.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales934.541048.45 -11 OPM %57.8769.41 -PBDT708.97837.86 -15 PBT513.24619.11 -17 NP409.14464.54 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM IST

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts; See markets doubling every 5 yrs: Raamdeo Agrawal

indigo airlines, indigo

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

VRL Logistics falls 7% as investors flock to book profit post strong Q2 nos

Bonds

India bond yields marginally higher, traders await debt supply via auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon