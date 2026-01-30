Indowind Energy consolidated net profit rises 2000.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.09% to Rs 6.01 crore

Net profit of Indowind Energy rose 2000.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.09% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.015.56-9.9813.67-0.600.68-1.44-0.060.420.02

