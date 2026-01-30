Indowind Energy consolidated net profit rises 2000.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 8.09% to Rs 6.01 croreNet profit of Indowind Energy rose 2000.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.09% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.015.56 8 OPM %-9.9813.67 -PBDT-0.600.68 PL PBT-1.44-0.06 -2300 NP0.420.02 2000
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST