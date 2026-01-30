Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 118.56% to Rs 126.09 croreNet Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 33.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 34.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 118.56% to Rs 126.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales126.0957.69 119 OPM %0.58-14.44 -PBDT-32.27-36.05 10 PBT-42.96-45.55 6 NP-33.90-34.00 0
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST