Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 118.56% to Rs 126.09 crore

Net Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 33.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 34.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 118.56% to Rs 126.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.126.0957.690.58-14.44-32.27-36.05-42.96-45.55-33.90-34.00

