Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 174.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.13% to Rs 636.10 crore

Net profit of Orient Cement rose 174.16% to Rs 27.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.13% to Rs 636.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 643.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.636.10643.3514.099.0390.5454.7642.6616.5727.8010.14

