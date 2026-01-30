Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 174.16% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 1.13% to Rs 636.10 croreNet profit of Orient Cement rose 174.16% to Rs 27.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.13% to Rs 636.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 643.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales636.10643.35 -1 OPM %14.099.03 -PBDT90.5454.76 65 PBT42.6616.57 157 NP27.8010.14 174
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST