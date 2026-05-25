Indraprastha Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 160.75, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.12% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% jump in NIFTY and a 12.95% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 160.75, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23941.85. The Sensex is at 76196.93, up 1.04%. Indraprastha Gas Ltd has slipped around 2.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indraprastha Gas Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40237.6, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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