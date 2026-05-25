Petronet LNG Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 282, up 3.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.4% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% drop in NIFTY and a 12.95% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 282, up 3.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23941.85. The Sensex is at 76196.93, up 1.04%. Petronet LNG Ltd has risen around 0.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40237.6, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 282.65, up 3.61% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd is down 11.4% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% drop in NIFTY and a 12.95% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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