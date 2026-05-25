Eicher Motors Ltd rises for third straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 7358.5, up 5.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.58% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% slide in NIFTY and a 11.08% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7358.5, up 5.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23941.85. The Sensex is at 76196.93, up 1.04%. Eicher Motors Ltd has gained around 2.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26017.1, up 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7364, up 5.22% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 35.58% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% slide in NIFTY and a 11.08% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 38.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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