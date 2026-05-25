GAIL (India) Ltd up for third consecutive session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.98, up 5.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.51% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% slide in NIFTY and a 12.95% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.98, up 5.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23941.85. The Sensex is at 76196.93, up 1.04%. GAIL (India) Ltd has gained around 1.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40237.6, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 263.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 168.95, up 5.55% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 12.51% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% slide in NIFTY and a 12.95% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 15.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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